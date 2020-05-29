GSMNP announces upcoming lane closures on The Spur

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Maintenance crews with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin temporary lane closures along the north and southbound Spur starting June 1.

According to park spokesperson Dana Soehn, the single-lane closures along the Spur (U.S. Highway 321) between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday over the course of two weeks, June 1-11.

The temporary lane closures better ensure the safety of workers along winding roadways with high traffic volumes.

Soehn said the park implements temporary single-lane closures along the most heavily-trafficked park roads for work conducted on foot including litter patrol, tree removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning and culvert cleaning.

Roadways will remain open during these times, but motorists should anticipate traffic delays and are asked to reduce speeds and use extra caution.

LATEST STORIES