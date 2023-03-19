KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There has been heavy traffic in Knox County on I-40 as crews work to replace a sign, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.

Traffic backups were seen on the SmartWay TDOT map on I-40 westbound near mile marker 384. Nagi said the crews are replacing an overhead dynamic message sign.

On the TDOT map, the traffic is seen going as far back as Hall of Fame Drive. There is also heavy traffic on I-75/I-640 as far back as Gap Road.

As people are driving, they will expect some congestion in the area.

“Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect delays, and use extreme caution through the area,” Nagi said on Twitter.