Highway Patrol on scene of Sevier County crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE: The TDOT SmartWay map confirmed late Wednesday night that the crash at Boyd’s Creek and Chilhowee School Road is not expected to be cleared until 1 a.m.

That information is according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

EARLIER REPORT



Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Seymour.

The crash reportedly occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Boyd’s Creek and Chilhowee School Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

No further information was yet available. This is a developing story.