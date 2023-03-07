KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Drivers in Knoxville will need to be aware of road construction that will last several months.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will begin lane closures on I-275 between the I-40 split and the I-640 split on Sunday, March 12. The closures will take place nightly Sundays through Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

With favorable weather conditions, the work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 30.

Crews will be performing concrete repairs on the Baxter Avenue and Heiskell Avenue bridge substructures over I-275.

A TDOT release said drivers should use extreme caution in the areas where workers will be present.