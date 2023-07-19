LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said early Wednesday morning that a portion of eastbound Interstate 40 had reopened following a fatal crash overnight involving a pedestrian near mile marker 365.

The shutdown was announced by LCSO around 12:24 a.m. due to a fatal “vehicle versus pedestrian accident,” according to the agency’s social media post, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol was also on the scene to investigate the crash.

Traffic had been diverted from I-40 at exit 354 onto Highway 321.

By 5:09 a.m. Wednesday, the I-40 lanes that had been shut down for the crash investigation were reopened. Details of the crash are unknown at this time.