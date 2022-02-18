KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — All lanes of westbound Interstate 40 near Knoxville are blocked as first responders work to clear a multivehicle crash.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. Traffic began moving on the left shoulder around 2:15 p.m.

There is currently no timetable for when the roadway may fully reopen.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone

First responders include the Tennessee Highway Patrol, medical personnel and firefighters.

Earlier this month, I-40 West at I-275 in Knoxville was forced to shutdown during rush hour due to a serious crash.