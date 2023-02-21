KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Road construction in the Knoxville area on Tuesday evening could affect some drivers, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi.

Around 7 p.m., traffic on I-640 West in Knox County will be shifted to the outside lanes between the I-40 interchange and Millertown Pike (Exit 8) to allow crews to rubblization activities.

The traffic shift is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Drivers should use extreme caution when in the areas where workers are present.

The completion of the construction work could change due to weather conditions.