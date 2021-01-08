I-640 ramp to I-75 North in Knoxville closed due to tractor-trailer crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An overturned tractor-trailer is causing issues for drivers on Interstate 640 in Knoxville.

The vehicle traveling eastbound on I-640 overturned on the ramp to northbound Interstate 75. No other details are available.

  • Photo: Tennessee Dept. of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi
  • A tractor trailer is overturned on the Intestate 640 eastbound ramp to Interstate 75 North on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: J. McQueen Sr.
  • A tractor trailer is overturned on the Intestate 640 eastbound ramp to Interstate 75 North on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: J. McQueen Sr.
  • A tractor trailer is overturned on the Intestate 640 eastbound ramp to Interstate 75 North on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: J. McQueen Sr.

This is a developing story.

