Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash in Campbell County

JELLICO MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WATE) — Traffic along Interstate 75 southbound began moving along smoothly late Thursday following a multi-vehicle crash that had shut down the lanes for a few hours.

The pileup involved dozens of vehicles, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred near mile marker 155 in which eight semi-trucks and more than 10 passenger vehicles were involved.

As of late Thursday night, it was unclear what had caused the pileup, but there had been thick foggy conditions in the area at the time of the crash. THP was still putting together the crash report, but they did say late Thursday there were “several injuries.”

We’ll update this story when we learn more.

Interstate 75 SB / Roadway is completely opened back up @ 155 mm in Campbell County. https://t.co/kCOFY3Pn7i — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) February 19, 2021