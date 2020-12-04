Jack-knifed semi on I-40 causes traffic jam at Tennessee/North Carolina border

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re soon to be heading west on Interstate 40 into North Carolina, you might want to wait a little longer before heading that way.

Both lanes on I-40 West closed at mile marker 450 after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed near the state line. One westbound lane reopened around 6 p.m., but traffic is backed up for several miles in each direction.

The semi is a double trailer, one of which is on its side.

Only one eastbound lane is open, as well. Officials have not released an estimate for when the wreck will be cleared.

All lanes are back open on both directions — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 5, 2020

I-40 West remains closed at MM 450, a mile past the TN/NC state line. pic.twitter.com/yzBVRIWzz6 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 4, 2020