Jack-knifed semi on I-40 causes traffic jam at Tennessee/North Carolina border

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re soon to be heading west on Interstate 40 into North Carolina, you might want to wait a little longer before heading that way.
Both lanes on I-40 West closed at mile marker 450 after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed near the state line. One westbound lane reopened around 6 p.m., but traffic is backed up for several miles in each direction.
The semi is a double trailer, one of which is on its side.
Only one eastbound lane is open, as well. Officials have not released an estimate for when the wreck will be cleared.
