KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A day after the Juneteenth National Independence Day, Knoxville is stepping off for a parade celebrating not only freedom but also an icon who championed Civil Rights and more.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Parade, which is organized by Knoxville’s MLK Jr. Commemorative Commission, is stepping off at 10 a.m. from Chilhowee Park down MLK Jr. Avenue and ending at Dr. Walter Hardy Park. The entire community, individuals and groups are invited to participate in the MLK March/Parade and the Juneteenth Celebration Program afterward.

The MLK Commission’s annual parade was not held in January due to inclement weather. Organizers rescheduled the parade for the Juneteenth holiday. This is the first full year of the new federal holiday, which President Biden had signed into law last year.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, city staff and members of the Knoxville City Council will march with community members in the parade.

“Juneteenth is not just a historic milestone that’s important to African-Americans—it’s a holiday deserving of celebration by all Americans,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “I am proud that, starting next year, the City will be able to more fully observe Juneteenth as a citywide holiday.”

After the parade, the Beck Cultural Exchange Center will host the Juneteenth Memorial Tribute from noon to 4 p.m.

MLK Jr. Avenue and some cross-streets will be closed along the parade route from 10-11 a.m.

Parade route: The MLK Parade will start at Midway (Chilhowee Park) 3300 E. Magnolia Avenue. The Midway Chilhowee Park entrance is directly off of North Beaman Street, parallel to Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue. The parade route will run through MLK Blvd and end on Harriet Tubman Street. Following the parade, the Memorial Tribute Service will take place at Dr. Walter Hardy Park.

The conclusion of Monday’s parade will feature a special Beck Juneteenth Memorial Tribute service.

The Beck Center’s Memorial Tribute & Celebration Program following the parade in Dr. Walter Hardy Park will feature remarks by Rev. Dr. Harold Middlebrook, music by Brian Salesky with Knoxville Opera along with classically trained vocalist Michael Rodgers, and a special Juneteenth presentation by Arteece Slay and more.