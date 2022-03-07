KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews on Monday responded to a crash in East Knox County toward Strawberry Plains, according to the Knox County Rescue Squad.

Crews from Knox County Rescue, Rural Metro Fire, Knox County, American Medical Response ambulance and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office worked the scene at the intersection of the Andrew Johnson Highway and N. Ruggles Ferry Pike.

Photos shared by the agency from the crash on social media show a pickup truck with damage to the front end.

Knox County Rescue tweeted out about the incident around 7:17 a.m. The Tennessee Highway Patrol also responded and is investigating the crash.

No further details were yet available. We’re working to learn more.