KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are investigating after a Thursday night crash along Interstate 40 at Strawberry Plains Pike resulted in the death of one man.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, its crash reconstructionists are investigating the incident, which occurred around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. KPD officers responded to a report of a fatal crash on I-40 West at Strawberry Plains Pike and the preliminary investigation shows that a minivan was stopped in the center lane of travel of I-40 West, possibly after being involved in a previous crash, when it was struck by a tractor-trailer.

KPD says the impact caused both the minivan and the tractor-trailer to travel into the center median. The driver of the minivan, an adult man who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene by responding EMS personnel.

A second tractor-trailer was also struck by debris from the crash. No other serious injuries were reported in the crash. KPD said Friday morning the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.