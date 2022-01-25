KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An elderly man was taken to the hospital Monday evening with incapacitating injuries after he crashed into the side of a building along North Gay Street, according to Knoxville Police.

A crash report states KPD officers responded to the scene on North Gay Street at West Fifth Avenue around 5:10 p.m. The 82-year-old driver of the vehicle had reportedly been traveling west along West Fifth Avenue when he went to turn left onto North Gay Street. The driver failed to negotiate the turn and ended up colliding with the side of the building at 535 N. Gay St.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as an 82-year-old man, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what were reported as incapacitating injuries. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

His condition was unknown as of Tuesday morning.