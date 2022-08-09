Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene. Generic photos, WATE 6 On Your Side (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As students and staff headed back to school across Knox County on Monday, law enforcement issued citations related to traffic.

The Knoxville Police Department on Tuesday shared its traffic statistics for issuing citations and warnings during its enhanced school zone traffic enforcement.

On the first day of school, KPD officers issued a total of 59 citations, with 30 for speeding. Officers also issued 30 warning citations to drivers in school zones.

“Please use caution in active school zones and slow down!” KPD tweeted.

The agency said on Monday that for the next two weeks, officers would be “in as many school zones as possible during arrival and dismissal to make sure students stay safe.”

KPD encouraged drivers to do their part by using caution in active school zones – by slowing down, putting the phone away and paying attention.

Knox County Schools is comprised of 91 schools, educates more than 58,000 students, and employs more than 7,900 staff.