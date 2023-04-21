KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A serious crash shut down part of Northshore Drive in West Knoxville Friday morning. A driver was taken to the hospital, according to the Knoxville Police Department personnel at the scene.

KPD said two cars were involved in the crash that happened on N. Northshore near Woodburn Drive. One person was transported to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The road closure was still in place as of 8:35 a.m. KPD says crash reconstruction personnel are on the scene and investigating.

Around 7:40 a.m. Friday KPD tweeted about the crash, stating North Northshore Drive was shut down between Papermill Drive and Kingston Pike due to a serious crash.

“This will be an extended closure. Seek alternate routes,” KPD said.