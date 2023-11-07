KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 98th Knoxville Veterans Day Parade steps off Friday morning, rain or shine. Some downtown roads will be affected by the parade route.

According to a release shared by the City of Knoxville on Tuesday, the following closures will begin Friday at 8 a.m.:

Gay Street between Sevier and Hill Avenues

Hill Avenue between Gay and State streets

Main Street between Walnut Avenue and Gay Street

These streets will close at 9 a.m.:

Market Street between Union and Clinch Avenues

Union Ave between Walnut and Gay Streets

Wall Avenue will close at 10 a.m., and Gay Street between E. Hill and Magnolia avenues will close at 10:15 a.m.

All roads will reopen by 12:30 p.m. Parking in the 400 block of Gay Street will be limited due to the first Open Gay Street on Friday evening.

On-street parking on Gay Street between Hill and Magnolia Avenues, which includes the Gay Street viaduct, will be unavailable starting at 7 a.m., as will on-street parking on Market Street, Union and Wall Avenues.

The Knoxville Veterans Day Parade is presented by the American Legion Post 2 with support from the city.

The city also said the 2023 parade includes 105 parade units, the most famous being the Budweiser Clydesdales. Other participants include area high school marching bands and ROTC groups, vintage military vehicles, local businesses and organizations.

Parade attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Parking in City-owned garages and metered parking not in the parade zone will be free on Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

Ahead of the parade and to celebrate Veterans Day, lights on the lights on the pedestrian bridge over Henley Street at Clinch Avenue will be red, white and blue Nov. 9 – 13.