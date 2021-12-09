CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A rollover crash near Gibbs High School on Wednesday resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Kodak man, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

A crash report identifies the man as Thomas Mark Haehn, 43, who was traveling south along Tazewell Pike when his vehicle, a 2021 Nissan Kicks, ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a boulder and overturned in the northbound lane of traffic. The single-vehicle crash occurred just near the entrance road to Gibbs High School.

The crash report also states there were no other contributing factors in the crash – road conditions were dry, and Haehn had no suspected drugs or alcohol use and no suspected distraction. Haehn had also been wearing a seat belt.