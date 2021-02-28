KPD: Detours in place following discovery of sinkhole in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Detours are in place around Central Avenue Pike due to the discovery of a sinkhole in Knoxville.

Knoxville Police Department posted the sinkhole early on Sunday morning to social media, alerting people about any delays in the 4500 block of Central Avenue Pike.

KPD Traffic Alert: Central Avenue Pike is closed in the 4500 block due to a sinkhole. Detours are in place until the sinkhole can be inspected and repaired. pic.twitter.com/PQrc5KOwxq — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) February 28, 2021

A KPD spokesperson said it is the department’s understanding that the Knoxville Utilities Board and Traffic Engineering had to inspect the sinkhole before any repairs could be made.

There isn’t expected to be any extended delays for people driving through the area due to the detours.