KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Part of an East Knoxville Road is reportedly impassable due to what the Knoxville Police Department called “an apparent collapse caused by water” Friday afternoon.

Chilhowee Drive just south of Rutledge Pike is impassable due to the collapse. KPD says that the Knoxville Utilities Board has been notified.

Just after 1 p.m., Knoxville Utilities Board said crews were on site and working as quickly and safely as possible to repair a 12-inch water main break in the area.

“North Chilhowee Drive between Holston Middle School and Rutledge Pike will be closed through Friday night as the repair is made. Twelve KUB customers are without water service as a result of this main break.” KUB said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. KPD added that those picking up students from Holston Middle School should access Chilhowee Drive from Asheville Highway.