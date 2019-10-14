KUB advises lane, road closures this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) said Monday that its crews will be working on some area roads that will result in some closures this week.

North Knox

Work is being done to the water distribution system in the North Knox County area.

According to KUB, crews will close a short section of northbound Washington Pike between Babelay Road and Aylesbury Drive from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Northbound traffic will be moved to the center turn-lane, while southbound traffic is unaffected.

Rocky Hill

Work is being done to the electric distribution system in the Rocky Hill area.

KUB crews will also be at the site of both Wrights Ferry Road and South Northshore Drive overnight on Tuesday at 10 p.m. through Wednesday, 6 a.m.

Lane closures will be in effect, with traffic in all directions to be directed by flaggers.

“Some listed closures may extend beyond the scheduled times depending on the conditions encountered during excavation and construction,” KUB said in a release. “Appropriate traffic control measures will be in place at each location to assist motorists traveling in these areas. Due to the ongoing presence of workers and equipment, motorists are advised to use caution and expect temporary delays in these areas.”

For more information on this and other KUB construction projects, including a map of current and ongoing projects, click here.