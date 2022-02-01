KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Early Tuesday, Knoxville Utilities Board crews are conducting lane closures along Kingston Pike in the Bearden area for water main repairs.

The utility agency posted to its social media about the lane closures just before 6 a.m., which include closures along the westbound side of Kingston Pike between Northshore Drive and N. Weisgarber Road.

KUB says the water main repairs will occur through most of the morning.

(WATE Traffic)

The lane closures and repairs in the Bearden area of Knoxville come after KUB crews were out Sunday and Monday for water main repairs near the University of Tennessee-Knoxville campus along Cumberland Avenue. KUB officials said apart from weather-related issues, aging pipes and wires are issues for all utilities across the country and KUB was working to mitigate these aging issues.

Once crews complete the water main repairs, the next steps include temporary pavement work so that traffic flow can continue.