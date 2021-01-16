KUB rolling roadblocks scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 17

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board is wanting people to be aware of a series of roadblocks that’ll be happening on Sunday, Jan. 17.

According to the agency, the roadblocks will happen on eastbound and westbound lanes of I-40 between the Papermill Drive and West Hills exits.

The roadblocks are scheduled to last from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In a news release, KUB said. “Traffic flow on both sides of the interstate will be stopped four times, for up to 15 minutes each time, to complete work.”


