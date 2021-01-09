KUB schedules rolling roadblocks for Sunday, Jan. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board has scheduled rolling roadblocks to pull spans of wire across roadways.

According to a news release, KUB contract crews will implement the series of rolling roadblocks on eastbound and westbound I-40 between the Papermill Drive and West Hills exits from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10, and Sunday, Jan. 17.

According to KUB, “traffic flow on both sides of the interstate will be stopped four times each day, for up to 15 minutes each time to complete work. Appropriate traffic control operators and law enforcement will be on site.”

KUB also announced a closure of the curbside, northbound lane of Chapman Highway between Martin Mill Pike and Taliwa Court from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.

The agency said this work is being performed on the water distribution system in the area.

“One northbound lane, the center turn lane, and both southbound lanes will remain open. Turn access to area businesses will also be maintained. Tuesday, Jan. 12, will be used as a rain date if necessary,” KUB stated in the news release.