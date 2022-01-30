KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews were working on a water main break Monday morning that closed a section of Cumberland Avenue Sunday afternoon. The Knoxville Utility Board had reported the incident.

A section of Cumberland Avenue – between 11th Street and 16th Street – was closed for repairs and a detour was set up. KUB said Monday repairs were completed earlier in the morning and crews were working on road repaving.

KUB said barring other issues, work should be completed and Cumberland Avenue will be reopened by noon Monday.

The break was reported between Circle Drive and Phillip Fulmer Way around 3 p.m. Sunday. A spokesperson with KUB said crews were arriving on the scene to assess the situation and determine how long it would take to fix. Preliminary information indicates that the repair could take up to 12 hours, but crews will know more once they begin digging.

KUB believes the break was caused by the weather.

