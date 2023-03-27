LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a crash on I-75, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Zac Frye.

LSCO confirmed that the incident was an injury crash involving a truck and a tractor-trailer on I-75 South near Highway 321.

According to the TDOT SmartWay Map, the crash happened around 3:12 p.m. EST.

One lane is shut down as crews are working to clear the scene, according to LSCO.

“Expect delays in the area and use alternate routes if possible,” LSCO added.