1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases up by 1,609 for total of 57,591
Tennessee panel favors removing Confederate bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest in Capitol
Black Lives Matter mural should be removed, Knox County school board member says

Lane of King Branch Road inside Smokies closing for repairs

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kings Branch Road in Gatlinburg will be down to one lane on July 14 for repairs.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Visitors and residents in and around the Smokies should be aware of a lane closure on July 14.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will close a single lane of King Branch Road from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pavement repairs.

King Branch Road is located off northbound U.S. Highway 321, known as the Spur, between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

One lane will be open but drivers should expect to see a slow down.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter