Lane of King Branch Road inside Smokies closing for repairs

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Visitors and residents in and around the Smokies should be aware of a lane closure on July 14.
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will close a single lane of King Branch Road from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pavement repairs.
King Branch Road is located off northbound U.S. Highway 321, known as the Spur, between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.
One lane will be open but drivers should expect to see a slow down.
