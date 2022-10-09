ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Southbound lanes are currently closed near Judson Drive after a car crash incident left electric lines on the road.

Traffic is currently rerouted from Lois Lane to Judson Drive.

Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department and AMR responded to a motor vehicle accident with injury on Alcoa Highway.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, three broken poles were found, along with electric lines hanging into the southbound lanes.

Alcoa Electric Linemen are working on the downed poles and attempting to keep the power on for the surrounding businesses, according to the Alcoa Police.

“Please be aware that this closure may last up to more than two hours,” Alcoa Police posted to Facebook.