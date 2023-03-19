LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been injured after a semi tractor-trailer overturned on I-40 in Loudon County, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Zac Frye.

According to the SmartWay TDOT map, the semi overturned around 4:32 p.m. on I-40 eastbound near Buttermilk Road. According to LCSO, the wreck also involved a possible fuel spill.

The TDOT camera showed cars stopping in the area with the semi on its side blocking the highway.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently on the scene with assistance from LCSO, Frye said. Heavy traffic is expected since the lanes are blocked.

“It is unknown how long the delays are expected to last. Please use alternate routes if possible,” LCSO said.

The person injured was the driver of the semi, according to Frye. The driver is being taken by UT LifeStar to the UT Medical Center.

THP is currently investigating.