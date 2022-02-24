KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some roadways in Anderson, Grainger and Union counties are closed or partially blocked Thursday after heavy rains swept across East Tennessee this week. Area agencies including the Tennessee Department of Transportation shared updates as information became available and we’re compiling the latest here.

Roads closed (as of Thursday 10:30 a.m.):

Union — Hwy 61 at Jim town Rd

Union —Hwy 61 at Tater valley

Union —Johnson Road is completely closed

Roads that may have flooded area, may be impassable in certain areas (as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday):

Grainger — Flooded road conditions reported on SR 92 near Greta Road.

Grainger — Flooded road conditions reported on SR 375 between Elkins Ridge Road and Linda Circle.

Grainger — Flooded road conditions reported on SR 131 between Clay Lane and Sidney Simmons Lane.

Union — Possum Valley Drive

Union — Hickory valley road – Passable

Union — Hansard road – not closed, impassable

Union — Raccoon Valley Road is passable for now but getting bad

Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of East Tennessee including in this area.