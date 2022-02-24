KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some roadways in Knox and Blount counties are closed or partially blocked Thursday after heavy rains swept across East Tennessee this week. The Knox County government and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office shared a list of affected roads.

Knoxville Police Department said Thursday morning that a flood watch is in effect for the area and encouraged drivers to use extra caution on roadways and to avoid driving through flooded areas.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office also said Thursday morning that drivers should use caution when traveling due to heavy rain that fell overnight.

Roads closed (as of Thursday 8 a.m.):

Knox: Byington Solway Road near Karns H.S. due to downed trees/flooding

Roads that may have flooded area, may be impassable in certain areas (as of 8 a.m. Thursday):

Knox: To be updated when more information becomes available.

To be updated when more information becomes available. Blount: Wilkinson Pike, Cold Springs Road, and Marble Hill Road.

