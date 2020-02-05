List of affected roads by rain and debris throughout East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As rain is making its way through East Tennessee, we want to keep you updated on any hazardous road conditions throughout the region.

Sevier County

Sevier County tweeting out a list of roads that have been identified to be affected by water and/or debris:

Lower Powdermill

Boogertown/Upper Middle Creek Road

River Divide Road

Willa View Drive

Ogle Road at Tinker Hollow

RoundTop Drive at Line Springs

Valley View at Covemont

Goose Gap and Walden’s Creek Road

Ogles View Road

Willow Tree Road

Newport Highway – Blowing Cave Road

Birds Creek Road/Old Birds Creek Road

Little Cove Road at Mill Creek

Wears Drive

Katy Hollow Road

Long Branch Road

Roane County

Roane County Emergency Services saying that many roads throughout the county are flooded with lots of trees and debris.

Utility crews and all of the highway department are working to quickly clear the roadways.

They’re also asking for you to make sure to use caution when/if you’re out and about this evening.

Woody Lane and State Route 58: Northbound traffic affected with roadway closed; Southbound traffic affected with roadway closed. Utility work should have this cleared by 9:30 p.m. according to TDOT.

Monroe County

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Madisen Keavy has been out and about today in Monroe County and has compiled a list of roads that are impassable due to flooding:

Mount Harmony Road

Belltown Road

Smokey Branch Road

Mount Pleasant Road

Flooded roadway conditions are being reported on State Route 115 at the Monroe/Blount County line, per TDOT.

Jefferson County

State Route 139 is closed due to downed power lines at Glenbrook Lane in Jefferson County, per TDOT.

Blount County

Flooded roadway conditions are being reported on State Route 115 at the Monroe/Blount County line, per TDOT.

Helton Road

We will continue to update this list while conditions continue to worsen and/or lighten up.