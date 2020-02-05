Closings
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.

List of affected roads by rain and debris throughout East Tennessee

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As rain is making its way through East Tennessee, we want to keep you updated on any hazardous road conditions throughout the region.

Sevier County

Sevier County tweeting out a list of roads that have been identified to be affected by water and/or debris:

  • Lower Powdermill
  • Boogertown/Upper Middle Creek Road
  • River Divide Road
  • Willa View Drive
  • Ogle Road at Tinker Hollow
  • RoundTop Drive at Line Springs
  • Valley View at Covemont
  • Goose Gap and Walden’s Creek Road
  • Ogles View Road
  • Willow Tree Road
  • Newport Highway – Blowing Cave Road
  • Birds Creek Road/Old Birds Creek Road
  • Little Cove Road at Mill Creek
  • Wears Drive
  • Katy Hollow Road
  • Long Branch Road

Roane County

Roane County Emergency Services saying that many roads throughout the county are flooded with lots of trees and debris.

Utility crews and all of the highway department are working to quickly clear the roadways.

They’re also asking for you to make sure to use caution when/if you’re out and about this evening.

  • Woody Lane and State Route 58: Northbound traffic affected with roadway closed; Southbound traffic affected with roadway closed. Utility work should have this cleared by 9:30 p.m. according to TDOT.

Monroe County

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Madisen Keavy has been out and about today in Monroe County and has compiled a list of roads that are impassable due to flooding:

  • Mount Harmony Road
  • Belltown Road
  • Smokey Branch Road
  • Mount Pleasant Road

Flooded roadway conditions are being reported on State Route 115 at the Monroe/Blount County line, per TDOT.

Jefferson County

State Route 139 is closed due to downed power lines at Glenbrook Lane in Jefferson County, per TDOT.

Blount County

Flooded roadway conditions are being reported on State Route 115 at the Monroe/Blount County line, per TDOT.

  • Helton Road

We will continue to update this list while conditions continue to worsen and/or lighten up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter