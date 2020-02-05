List of affected roads by rain and debris throughout East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As rain is making its way through East Tennessee, we want to keep you updated on any hazardous road conditions throughout the region.
Sevier County
Sevier County tweeting out a list of roads that have been identified to be affected by water and/or debris:
- Lower Powdermill
- Boogertown/Upper Middle Creek Road
- River Divide Road
- Willa View Drive
- Ogle Road at Tinker Hollow
- RoundTop Drive at Line Springs
- Valley View at Covemont
- Goose Gap and Walden’s Creek Road
- Ogles View Road
- Willow Tree Road
- Newport Highway – Blowing Cave Road
- Birds Creek Road/Old Birds Creek Road
- Little Cove Road at Mill Creek
- Wears Drive
- Katy Hollow Road
- Long Branch Road
Roane County
Roane County Emergency Services saying that many roads throughout the county are flooded with lots of trees and debris.
Utility crews and all of the highway department are working to quickly clear the roadways.
They’re also asking for you to make sure to use caution when/if you’re out and about this evening.
- Woody Lane and State Route 58: Northbound traffic affected with roadway closed; Southbound traffic affected with roadway closed. Utility work should have this cleared by 9:30 p.m. according to TDOT.
Monroe County
WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Madisen Keavy has been out and about today in Monroe County and has compiled a list of roads that are impassable due to flooding:
- Mount Harmony Road
- Belltown Road
- Smokey Branch Road
- Mount Pleasant Road
Flooded roadway conditions are being reported on State Route 115 at the Monroe/Blount County line, per TDOT.
Jefferson County
State Route 139 is closed due to downed power lines at Glenbrook Lane in Jefferson County, per TDOT.
Blount County
- Helton Road
We will continue to update this list while conditions continue to worsen and/or lighten up.