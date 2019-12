TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials confirmed Thursday afternoon a road has reopened after an earlier rock slide.

Around noon Thursday, officials had announced Little River Road from Metcalf Bottom to the Townsend Wye was closed because of rock slides.

(Photo: GSMNP)

Crews set to work and the road reopened at 1:35 p.m.

No injuries or related incidents were reported.

Little River Rd from Metcalf Bottoms to the Townsend Wye is back open — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) December 12, 2019

LATEST STORIES