Maintenance to reduce ‘Spur’ to one lane for 10 days through Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maintenance along the north and southbound “Spur” will reduce traffic to one lane beginning in June.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park crews will implement the temporary, single-lane closures on U.S. Highway 441/321 between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge on June 1. The plan is to have lanes reduced through June 10.

The single-lane closures will begin daily at 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday during the week of June 1 along the northbound Spur. Work is expected to shift to the southbound Spur beginning daily at 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the week of June 7.

Roadside work will include litter removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning, and culvert cleaning.

“These temporary closures are necessary to help ensure the safety of workers along the narrow shoulders on the heavily trafficked road,” the national park said in a release.

Motorists are reminded to expect traffic delays, reduce speed, and use extra caution when traveling through these work zones.