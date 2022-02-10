KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Westbound Interstate 40 in Knoxville has reopened after a multivehicle crash forced the roadway to shut down during rush hour.

Just before 5 p.m., Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said I-40 West at I-275 is closed due to a multivehicle crash. TDOT SmartWay cameras show multiple police, fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.

The roadway eventually reopened around 5:45 p.m.

Traffic on I-40 West was backed up as far as Cherry Street exit, nearly 3 miles away.

Seek alternate routes as emergency personnel respond to the scene. Drivers heading west on I-40 should exit at or before Cherry Street.