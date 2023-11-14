JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) — All lanes of I-75 in Campbell County near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line closed Tuesday afternoon due to an overturned tanker.

North and southbound lanes at mile marker 159 near the exit to 5th Street in Jellico are blocked, according to the Campbell County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said a tanker hauling maple syrup overturned and caught fire.

It’s not yet known if there were any injuries in the crash.