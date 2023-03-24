KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Pike in Knox County has been closed indefinitely on Friday, according to a Tennessee Dept. Of Transportation spokesperson.

Maryville Pike is closed between Berry Road and Alberta Drive while crews work to repair a damaged railroad bridge over the roadway.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said a commercial vehicle reportedly struck the railroad pass over the road near Alberta Drive, causing the roadway to be closed indefinitely.

Traffic in the area is being diverted to alternate routes.

