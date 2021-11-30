KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police has released its Thanksgiving holiday traffic statistics following its efforts to keep the public safe during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Its enhanced patrols began at 4 p.m. on Nov. 24 and ended on Sunday, Nov. 28.

KPD says no fatal crashes took place within their 108-hour period of enhanced patrol and only nine crashes resulted in injury. They added that a bulk of the crashes happened on Saturday, and 70 crashes they worked on resulted in property damage.

Here’s a look at the numbers:

355 citations for traffic violations

288 warning citations

8 arrested for DUI

Officers helped 57 motorists

KPD says, “As the holiday season continues and with traffic volume expected to increase over the coming weeks, the KPD would like to remind motorists to exercise great caution on the roads. Drivers should always maintain manageable speeds, ensure that all occupants buckle up, eliminate any distractions and focus all of their attention on the task of driving. By obeying the rules of the road and practicing safe and responsible driving habits, the roads will be much safer for everyone who uses them.”