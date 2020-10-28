Motorcyclist dies after being hit from behind on I-40 in Jefferson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday on Interstate 40 in Jefferson County.

According to a crash report Donald Lynch Jr., 37, was killed when a driver hit his motorcycle from behind. Lynch was thrown from his motorcycle and hit by multiple vehicles.

The crash report says law enforcement officers don’t know how many vehicles hit Lynch or what kind they were.

The driver that first hit Lynch was not injured.

The driver has been tested for drugs and alcohol. It is unknown if either were a factor in the crash.

