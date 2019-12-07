Multi-vehicle crash closes both directions of Alcoa Highway near Willow Road

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – All four lanes of Alcoa Highway – northbound and southbound, were shut down between Singleton Station and Topside roads Friday night due to a mutli-vehicle crash near Willow Road.

Alcoa police saying the crash knocked down electric poles on both sides of the roadway.

Traffic was being diverted to alternate routes.

The crash was reported around 6:19 p.m., according to Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The incident was expected to take hours for the cleanup process; with TDOT estimating for it to be cleared by 11 p.m. Friday.

No further details were available.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available by officials.

