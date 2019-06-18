3 drivers taken to hospital after crash on I-40 in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a driver who apparently was suffering from a medical condition crashed into several other vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Interstate 40 in downtown Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department says the crash was reported around 10:46 a.m. Tuesday on I-40 East near Henley Street.

A driver going west experienced a medical condition, officers say, and crossed over into the eastbound lanes. This resulted in a crash with a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles.

Three drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The eastbound lanes were closed for nearly two hours but have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.