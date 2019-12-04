Multi-vehicle crash, downed utility lines shut down northbound lanes of Alcoa Highway

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – The northbound lanes of Alcoa Highway were shut down Wednesday afternoon following a major crash involving several vehicles, according to Alcoa police.

The crash happened at Air Base Road – around Buick Drive.

Traffic in both directions of the highway near McGhee Tyson Airport and Pellissippi Parkway was delayed as emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Tennessee Department of Transportation saying Wednesday afternoon that both directions of traffic were being diverted to alternate routes; TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said the event caused downed utility lines.

All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Alcoa Highway are closed at Air Base Road due to downed utility lines. pic.twitter.com/ZPSidcaynI — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 4, 2019

Blount County dispatch confirming the downed power lines were a result of the crash.

No further details were yet available.

(TDOT SmartWay)

This is a developing story – WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available.