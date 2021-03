UPDATE (4:38 p.m.) — Northbound lanes have been reopened following the crash according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Interstate 75 has been reopened https://t.co/LqSMZgX9ih — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) March 11, 2021

EARLIER:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash on Interstate 75 North has traffic backed up for miles in Anderson County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol the crash in the northbound left lane at Mile Marker 127, between Clinton and Rocky Top, has travelers stopped for five miles.

The Highway Patrol is asking for drivers to be cautious in the area.