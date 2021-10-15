ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said Friday that motorists who plan to travel along Alcoa Highway in Knox County need to be aware of new traffic patterns as well as road construction activities.

The area TDOT highlighted is between Maloney Road and Woodson Drive on Alcoa Highway – as that part of the project nears its completion.

Here are the traffic pattern changes and road construction activities:

Southbound traffic has been shifted to its final alignment. Motorists wishing to access the businesses and side roads at Dresser Road, Maloney Road and Ginn Drive will need to utilize Exit 3 (Montlake Ramp).

This will allow motorists to access various collector roads and bridges for access to side streets and businesses.

Over the next few weeks, the contractor will be constructing the final barrier wall along the outside lane of Alcoa Highway southbound from Ramp B to Maloney Road.

There will also be paving and striping activities, along with the placement of final signage in the area.

Nighttime lane closures and traffic shifts should be expected over the next few weeks to allow the completion of this work.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present. The final traffic pattern for Alcoa Highway between Woodson Road and Maloney Drive can be found here: https://t.co/vWapUmGgCs — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 15, 2021

TDOT said motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present. To learn more about this project visit www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-maloney-to-woodson.html.