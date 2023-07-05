KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is starting the next phase of its Alcoa Highway Project.

This section of the project aims to improve the stretch of Alcoa Highway that runs between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail.

“This is a section that is close to the UT campus, certainly we know there’s a lot of vehicles that go to and from the UT campus, UT Medical Center, the airport, whatever it may be,” TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said.

The $186 million project is the next step with plans to improve the roadway by decreasing traffic and increasing safety. Nagi said they are almost done with the current phrase that stretches from Maloney Road to Woodson Drive.

“You’re going to see this section widened from two lanes in each direction to three lanes in each direction, there will also be modified interchanges at Cherokee Trail and the entrance to UT Medical Center,” he said.

The reworking of interchanges aims to lessen crashes.

“The main thing is that we’re trying to make sure it’s as safe a roadway as can be. We’re eliminating those left turns where you see so many crashes that have taken place over the years,” Nagi added.

Motorists should be extra attentive when driving in this area.

“Over the next few weeks you’re going to see personnel and machinery moving into this area, so if you’re driving around there you need to use extreme caution because workers will often be present,” Nagi said.

This is not the first stretch of Alcoa Highway TDOT has worked to improve, and it will not be the last.

“Work on Alcoa Highway has been taking place for a few years now and this is something that has been necessary for even longer than that. this is an area that has certainly grown a lot,” Nagi added.

Two lanes in each direction will remain open during the construction, and this phase of the project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2027. The construction project started in 2021.

Nagi encourages those who drive in the area to sign up for updates on the project through TDOT’s website.