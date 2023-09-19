KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — First responders were at the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer crash along eastbound Interstate 640 near Washington Pike early Tuesday morning for hours, urging drivers to use alternate routes due to delays.

Cleanup efforts were also launched, and the Knoxville Police Department said Knoxville Fire Hazmat crews were requested at the scene to check the cargo for any hazardous material.

“The cargo was not deemed hazardous,” KPD stated in a social media post shared just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash was initially reported just before 5 a.m. and had blocked several eastbound lanes. As crews responded to the scene, cleanup efforts were also launched.

KPD said in one of its updates that only minor injuries were reported in the crash.

(Photo via KPD and TDOT SmartWay)

As of 10:30 a.m., efforts were still underway to clear the scene and reopen lanes for traffic. Crash investigators were also working to determine the cause.

