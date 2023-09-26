KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department said Tuesday morning that its officers worked a crash involving a Knox County school bus that had been carrying students.

According to KPD, the crash occurred on North Broadway at Adair Drive. Five students were aboard. No injuries were reported.

Other details of the crash were not yet available. Traffic in the area appeared to be congested, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Map.