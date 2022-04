KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pig running loose on Interstate 40 Westbound in Farragut near the 371 mile maker caused a commotion Wednesday, April 13.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Coker was able to save the pig after it got on the highway. According to THP, his lack of lasso was no problem, he hog-tied the pig using his tape measure.



THP trooper saving a pig on the loose. (Photo via THP)

According to Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the pig’s name was “Calhoun.”