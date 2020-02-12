Closings
Northshore Drive down to one lane due to landslide

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Northshore Drive was down to one lane Wednesday afternoon due to a landslide.

This occurred east of the Concord Road roundabout in Farragut, with the landslide near the edge of the road beside the lake.

Tennessee Department of Transportation saying Wednesday that geotechnical engineers were on-site and assessing the situation.

A timeframe for when normal traffic will resume had not yet been established.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as new details are made available.

