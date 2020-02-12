Northshore Drive down to one lane due to landslide

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Northshore Drive was down to one lane Wednesday afternoon due to a landslide.

This occurred east of the Concord Road roundabout in Farragut, with the landslide near the edge of the road beside the lake.

Tennessee Department of Transportation saying Wednesday that geotechnical engineers were on-site and assessing the situation.

A timeframe for when normal traffic will resume had not yet been established.

SR 332 (Northshore Drive) is down to one lane just east of the Concord Road roundabout in Farragut due to a slide on the edge of the roadway beside the lake. Temporary signals are being installed to manage traffic in this area. 1/2 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 12, 2020

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as new details are made available.

LATEST STORIES