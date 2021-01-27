City warns drivers of closures along 2 busy Oak Ridge roads

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — City of Oak Ridge is warning drivers that South Illinois Avenue near Union Valley Road will begin intermittent closures starting 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Both directions of travel will be closed for several short periods of time to allow emergency utility repairs after the crash that knocked down the TVA transmission tower on January 22.

These closures will run from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Police will have rolling roadblocks to stop traffic while new cables are pulled across the highway without endangering the public.

Suggested Detours:

Northbound (Toward Knoxville):

OPTION 1:

Turn onto Scarboro Road from South Illinois Avenue

Turn left onto Bethel Valley Road

Merge onto South Illinois Avenue

OPTION 2:

From South Illinois Avenue, turn left onto Lafayette Drive

Turn right onto Emory Valley Road

Turn right onto Edgemoor Road and follow to South Illinois Avenue



Southbound (From Knoxville):

OPTION 1:

Take the Bethel Valley Road from South Illinois Avenue

Turn right onto Scarboro Road to South Illinois Avenue

OPTION 2:

Take the Edgemoor Road exit from South Illinois Avenue

Turn left onto Melton Lake Drive

Both directions of travel will be closed for several short periods of time to facilitate emergency utility repairs related to the crash that knocked down the TVA transmission tower on January 22, causing widespread power outages and road closures through the weekend. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/WzhqbB5cbP — City of Oak Ridge (@cityofoakridge) January 27, 2021